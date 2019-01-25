Buy or Sell | Look out for stock specific opportunities; buy Ajanta Pharma, NIIT

Lower levels around 10840, 10860 acted as support for Nifty and buying has been seen. Going ahead it would be more of stock specific opportunities that traders should find out for.

Good support for Nifty at 10840-10860. Till this level is intact one should trade with positive bias. Once we see closing above 10970, one can see positive momentum towards 11050-11100. Short term traders should trade with positive bias.

Some midcap names should show some catch-up rally and there should be some good opportunities from the midcap basket from short term perspective.