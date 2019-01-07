Buy or Sell | Indices to remain highly volatile; traders to trade accordingly

Nifty remained highly volatile in the last couple of trading session. In the last week it was forming higher-highs, higher-lows but in the last couple of trading session, it started forming lower-highs, lower-lows.

On the downside, it was finding multiple support near to 10,600 -10,550 zone but at the same time multiple hurdles near to 10,925-10,985.

However, the declined is been bought but follow up is missing on the higher levels, so the market is to hold beyond 10,777 level to witness a bounce to the upper band of territory till 10,985 and if 10,985 surpass then conviction will be there for the fresh rally.