Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Indices to remain highly volatile; traders to trade accordingly

Nifty was finding multiple support near to 10,600 -10,550 zone but at the same time multiple hurdles near to 10,925-10,985.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty remained highly volatile in the last couple of trading session. In the last week it was forming higher-highs, higher-lows but in the last couple of trading session, it started forming lower-highs, lower-lows.

On the downside, it was finding multiple support near to 10,600 -10,550 zone but at the same time multiple hurdles near to 10,925-10,985.

However, the declined is been bought but follow up is missing on the higher levels, so the market is to hold beyond 10,777 level to witness a bounce to the upper band of territory till 10,985 and if 10,985 surpass then conviction will be there for the fresh rally.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:28 pm

