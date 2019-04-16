Buy or Sell | High volatility points to nervousness at high levels; buy ITC

Nifty has respected the support of 11,550 quite well. Nifty is in a fine balance. Bank Nifty has shown some fatigue with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank seeing some correction.

Volatility has shot up at 21 levels which shows bit of nervousness. Watch out for 11,550 which is the immediate support but a break below it will take the index to 11,300 to 11,200. Resistance for Nifty at all-time high of 11,761, says Pushkaraj Kanitkar - Associate Vice President at GEPL Capital.