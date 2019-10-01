Buy or Sell | Here's why Trident is pick of the week

It will be a big beneficiary on export opportunities from US in wake of escalating US-China trade war.
The RBI MPC meet will be held on October 4. MPC is expected to reduce interest rates by 25-40 bps. Auto sales numbers are expected to be weak. The latest move by US to consider restricting market access to Chinese companies is likely to escalate the US-China trade war.
Trident is the pick of the week. 80 percent of its sales come from home textiles and rest from paper with EBITDA margin of 20-22% on annual basis. It will be a big beneficiary on export opportunities from US in wake of escalating US-China trade war.The company is undertaking expansion in yarn segment at Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 140 crore, said Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research, Axis Securities.