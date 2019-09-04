Buy Or Sell | Here's why Nestle is a fundamentally strong buy

The merger of PSU banks will lead to growth from a long term perspective.
Market has moved up from its 6-month low and touched a high of 11141 odd levels. Expect the market to remain sideways with some amount of volatility.
The merger of PSU banks will lead to growth from a long term perspective. GDP is at 6-year low of 5 percent, so that is a bit of concern. Slowdown concerns are there in Indian and global markets and expect some stimulus to come in India.
Nestle posted strong Q1 results - both revenue and profit have been up by 11 percent. Management is quite resilient in terms of valuations. It is running at 66P/E against market P/E of 58x. It is reasonably valued and consistent growth is expected, said Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 02:48 pm