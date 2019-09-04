App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Or Sell | Here's why Nestle is a fundamentally strong buy

The merger of PSU banks will lead to growth from a long term perspective.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Market has moved up from its 6-month low and touched a high of 11141 odd levels. Expect the market to remain sideways with some amount of volatility.


The merger of PSU banks will lead to growth from a long term perspective. GDP is at 6-year low of 5 percent, so that is a bit of concern. Slowdown concerns are there in Indian and global markets and expect some stimulus to come in India.

Nestle posted strong Q1 results - both revenue and profit have been up by 11 percent. Management is quite resilient in terms of valuations. It is running at 66P/E against market P/E of 58x. It is reasonably valued and consistent growth is expected, said Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com.


First Published on Sep 4, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #stocks #video

