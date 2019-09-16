App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here's why Bajaj Finserv is a sell despite 20% jump in OI

Unless market crosses this 11150-11200 resistance, long positions should not be taken.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Market has come back to 11050 while major resistance of the Index is at 11150 and 11200. Market will face a tough challenge to cross this level. There may be some amount of weakness creeping in the market and profit booking could be witnessed at this level.

Unless market crosses this 11150-11200 resistance, long positions should not be taken.

In Bajaj Finserv, we have observed 20 percent increase in Open Interest from the previous series but some amount of bull trap is emerging. There is a 50 and 100 EMA resistance at this price, so one should sell with a stop loss at Rs 7650 and with a target of Rs 6500.

Close
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Business #Buy or Sell #Market news #stocks #video

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.