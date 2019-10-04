Buy or Sell | Global trade tension keep upside capped

The global market has been under pressure in the last week and this is the second consecutive week where global markets have been in the negative. This was due to the fresh trade tension triggered by the US imposing another trade sanction.

Indian markets have taken cues from global markets have been in the negative for four consecutive days. Apart from global trade concerns, Indian markets were also weighed down by the banking sector.

Nifty touched a high about 11,543 and went to low about 11,247 odd levels, it did a comeback a bit to close about 11,314 level, down about 2.2 percent in the entire week.

