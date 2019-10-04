App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Global trade tension keep upside capped

Indian markets have taken cues from global markets have been in the negative for four consecutive days

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The global market has been under pressure in the last week and this is the second consecutive week where global markets have been in the negative. This was due to the fresh trade tension triggered by the US imposing another trade sanction.

Indian markets have taken cues from global markets have been in the negative for four consecutive days. Apart from global trade concerns, Indian markets were also weighed down by the banking sector.

Nifty touched a high about 11,543 and went to low about 11,247 odd levels, it did a comeback a bit to close about 11,314 level, down about 2.2 percent in the entire week.

Close
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Business #Market news #stocks #trade #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.