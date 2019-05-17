Buy Or Sell | Expect strong pullback from current level

Market has seen good selloff in the past eight trading sessions, so this gives an opportunity to invest and accumulate into various sectors. Nifty has good support near to 11,035 which is the 200 DMA.

We expect strong amount of pullback from current levels and the market should see some positive momentum near to 11380-11400 mark. On the higher side 11400 would be the resistance. We expect the market to trade in the range of 11050 to 11400 over the next 8-10 trading sessions.

There could be some volatility with respect to the numbers of the exit polls and the actual outcome. Bank Nifty has good support near to 28600 and on the higher side 29400-29500 would act as a strong resistance, says Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.