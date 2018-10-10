Buy or Sell | Expect relief rally in Nifty, Nifty Bank

Benchmark indices Nifty and Nifty Bank may find support near 10,150 and 24,000 levels respectively, and then pull back, says Rajesh Satpute from LFS Broking Pvt Ltd. He expects a relief rally to aid the pullback and suggests to remain a buyer on Nifty and Nifty Bank.

Satpute is of the view that private sector lenders may lead the pullback rally. Large caps such as HDFC twins, Kotak Mah Bank, Axis Bank will help Nifty Bank to recover from current lows. Bet on specific stocks such as L&T Finance, Strides Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries and Reliance Infra.

