you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Expect Nifty to trade with positive bias

Nifty is most likely to trade with positive bias and any decisive move above 11000 will add further buying momentum towards 11100 in coming sessions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nifty has seen Put writing in 10700, 10800 and 10900 Strike but Call Writers at 11000 Call Strike unwinded nearly 7 lakh shares which is a positive signal moving forward because 11000 Call Strike holds nearly 41 lakh shares.


Nifty is most likely to trade with positive bias and any decisive move above 11000 will add further buying momentum towards 11100 in coming sessions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Business #Buy or Sell #India #markets #Nifty #stocks #video

