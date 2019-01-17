Buy or Sell | Expect Nifty to trade with positive bias

Nifty has seen Put writing in 10700, 10800 and 10900 Strike but Call Writers at 11000 Call Strike unwinded nearly 7 lakh shares which is a positive signal moving forward because 11000 Call Strike holds nearly 41 lakh shares.

Nifty is most likely to trade with positive bias and any decisive move above 11000 will add further buying momentum towards 11100 in coming sessions.

