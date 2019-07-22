App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Dabur India a strong buy amid volatile markets; here's why

The earning results for Q1FY20 is likely to provide relative opportunity to take exposure in quality companies for long-term portfolio

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Global market traded in a narrow range with negative bias after creating a record-high level amid earnings concern in developed markets coupled with trade uncertainty after comment from US President.

The earning results for Q1FY20 is likely to provide relative opportunity to take exposure in quality companies for long-term portfolio despite weakness in economy, said Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder, 5nance.com
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Business #Buy or Sell #India #Market news #stocks #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.