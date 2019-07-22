Buy or Sell | Dabur India a strong buy amid volatile markets; here's why

The earning results for Q1FY20 is likely to provide relative opportunity to take exposure in quality companies for long-term portfolio
Global market traded in a narrow range with negative bias after creating a record-high level amid earnings concern in developed markets coupled with trade uncertainty after comment from US President.
The earning results for Q1FY20 is likely to provide relative opportunity to take exposure in quality companies for long-term portfolio despite weakness in economy, said Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder, 5nance.com
