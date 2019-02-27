Buy or Sell | Crucial support for Nifty at 10,743; buy REC, PFC

The Nifty convincingly crossed the 200 EMA. The upside momentum is likely to accelerate in the coming week once the Nifty crosses the 50-day SMA.

Upside target would be 10931 while crucial support are at 10,743 as a close below this would lead to some weakness in near term.

We like stocks like REC and PFC, Subash Gangadharan, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities said.