Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 02:25 PM IST

Buy or Sell | Crucial support for Nifty at 10,743; buy REC, PFC

The upside momentum is likely to accelerate in the coming week once the Nifty crosses the 50-day SMA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Nifty convincingly crossed the 200 EMA. The upside momentum is likely to accelerate in the coming week once the Nifty crosses the 50-day SMA.

Upside target would be 10931 while crucial support are at 10,743 as a close below this would lead to some weakness in near term.

We like stocks like REC and PFC, Subash Gangadharan, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 02:25 pm

