Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Crucial support for Nifty at 10,692-10,730

A close below these levels could lead to further sell off. If this support holds then a bounce back is likely and Nifty can once again trade in a range.

With Nifty correcting from upper end of trading range and also closing below the 50-day SMA, weakness could continue in coming week.

Crucial support is now at 10692-10730.

A close below these levels could lead to further sell off. If this support holds then a bounce back is likely and Nifty can once again trade in a range.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 01:51 pm

