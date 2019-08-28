App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Buy on dips, broader market to show positive momentum

On the lower side, 11000 followed by 10900-10850 range is good support for the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We have seen a V-shaped recovery in the market. Nifty has almost recovered almost 500 points. We have already reached 38.2% of the previous decline which is placed around 11150 to 11200 range where the 200 DMA is placed.

In the near-term Nifty may show up move towards 11150-11200 range.

On the lower side, 11000 followed by 10900-10850 range is good support for the market. We expect some positive momentum going ahead in the broader market, said Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Market news #stocks #video

