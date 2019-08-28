Buy or Sell | Buy on dips, broader market to show positive momentum

On the lower side, 11000 followed by 10900-10850 range is good support for the market.
We have seen a V-shaped recovery in the market. Nifty has almost recovered almost 500 points. We have already reached 38.2% of the previous decline which is placed around 11150 to 11200 range where the 200 DMA is placed.
In the near-term Nifty may show up move towards 11150-11200 range.On the lower side, 11000 followed by 10900-10850 range is good support for the market. We expect some positive momentum going ahead in the broader market, said Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking.
