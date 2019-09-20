App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Or Sell | Buy HDFC Bank, sell Apollo Tyres

Autos and metals can see some amount of pullback once the broader market recovers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nifty has broken key support levels of 10800 and we can expect Nifty to test 10650.

Market will see some more pain. On the downside 10500 will be a strong support area from where we can expect some bounce back while Bank Nifty has support at 26,000.

Autos and metals can see some amount of pullback once the broader market recovers. HDFC Bank gives a good opportunity as it is at monthly lows, says Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Business #Market news #stocks #video

