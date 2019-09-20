Buy Or Sell | Buy HDFC Bank, sell Apollo Tyres

Autos and metals can see some amount of pullback once the broader market recovers
Nifty has broken key support levels of 10800 and we can expect Nifty to test 10650.
Market will see some more pain. On the downside 10500 will be a strong support area from where we can expect some bounce back while Bank Nifty has support at 26,000.Autos and metals can see some amount of pullback once the broader market recovers. HDFC Bank gives a good opportunity as it is at monthly lows, says Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 01:23 pm