App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Below 11,420-11,461 Nifty could drift towards 11,250-11,200

Index has recently broken its major rising trend line in weekly and daily scale and also broken its previous swing low support of 11,461 zone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In the last week we have seen sharp selling in the Indian indices. Nifty index failed to surpass its 50-day EMA, crucial hurdle of 11,657 zone and witnessed sharp decline to 11,300 level. Index has recently broken its major rising trend line in weekly and daily scale and also broken its previous swing low support of 11,461 zone. Now till it remain below 11,420-11,461 weakness could continue in the Indian markets and Nifty could drift towards 11,250-11,200 level.

We have seen formation of negative price pattern and mechanical indicator also given sell signal on the crossover, so till it remain below the immediate resistance zone, weakness could continue and index could drift towards low levels.

Looking at the option database, we are heading towards monthly expiry and maximum put OI at 11,300. We have seen significant change in OI congestion, maximum Call OI shifted from 12,000 to 11,700 and now 11,600-11,500 which clearly indicates that resistance shifting lower and hold below 11,300 could force Put unwinding which may drag to 11,250-11,200 zone. So till it remain below 11,420-11,461 weakness could continue in the Nifty index.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #stock markets #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.