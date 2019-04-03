Buy or Sell | Bank Nifty may witness volatility ahead of RBI policy

Nifty may test 11800-11830 from where some amount of profit booking can set in. Follow-up buying has come into the auto, metal and IT space.

CNX IT continues to look promising. We continue to remain positive on CNX IT and auto space as these sectors will lead the markets ahead.

Bank Nifty could see some volatility with respect to credit policy. Strong support for Bank Nifty at 30,300 levels, says Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities.