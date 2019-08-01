Buy Or Sell | Auto, auto ancillary could see short covering

Some midcap names may show some pullback moves, traders should watch out for this space from a short term trading perspective.
In this corrective move, many of the outperformers which used to show some consolidation have also seen some corrective phase. Market is likely to show some consolidation phase. Immediate resistance for Nifty at 11250-11300. One can expect consolidation between 200 to 300-point range. Some midcap names may show some pullback moves, traders should watch out for this space from a short term trading perspective.Watch video for more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 01:36 pm