you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Or Sell | Auto, auto ancillary could see short covering

Some midcap names may show some pullback moves, traders should watch out for this space from a short term trading perspective.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this corrective move, many of the outperformers which used to show some consolidation have also seen some corrective phase. Market is likely to show some consolidation phase. Immediate resistance for Nifty at 11250-11300. One can expect consolidation between 200 to 300-point range. Some midcap names may show some pullback moves, traders should watch out for this space from a short term trading perspective.

Watch video for more.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 01:36 pm

