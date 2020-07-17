Business Insight | Will NPAs snowball into a crisis after August?

In this edition of Business Insight, find out if the banking sector should be prepared for a bad-loan crisis
Global rating agency Standard and Poor’s said in June that COVID-19 may set back the recovery in India's banking sector by years.
Meanwhile, analysts and bankers also expect an unprecedented spike in non-performing assets (NPAs) after the loan moratorium period is over.In this edition of Business Insight, find out if the banking sector should be prepared for a bad-loan crisis.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 05:38 pm