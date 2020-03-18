App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | What India can learn from the Coronavirus-hit Chinese economy

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury explains the impact of coronavirus on global economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

China is staring at a GDP contraction for the first time in decades because of Coronavirus or Covid-19 and many analysts believe that China’s GDP during Jan-March 2020 could contract. But what lessons can India learn from the Coronavirus-hit-Chinese economy.

In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury explains the impact of coronavirus on global economy.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 03:39 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Economy #video #World News

