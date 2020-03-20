Business Insight | U.P. to offer direct cash transfers to daily wage earners: Will other states follow suit?

Amid coronavirus pandemic Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 19 to urged citizens to adopt a ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 from 7am to 9pm. PM also announced the setting up of an economic response task force headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to look into boosting the economy.

U.P. government announced to make online payments to poor and daily wage workers if they lost work because of Covid-19. The Centre may look at a similar cash transfer scheme, particularly for those at the lower scales of the income pyramid.

In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury explains how Indian government is preparing to tackle the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.