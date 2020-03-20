App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | U.P. to offer direct cash transfers to daily wage earners: Will other states follow suit?

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury explains how Indian government is preparing to tackle the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid coronavirus pandemic Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 19 to urged citizens to adopt a ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 from 7am to 9pm. PM also announced the setting up of an economic response task force headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to look into boosting the economy.

U.P. government announced to make online payments to poor and daily wage workers if they lost work because of Covid-19.  The Centre may look at a similar cash transfer scheme, particularly for those at the lower scales of the income pyramid.

In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury explains how Indian government is preparing to tackle the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #Indian economy #video #World News

