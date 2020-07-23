Business Insight | Start-stop-start localised lockdowns delaying recovery

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what start-stop localised lockdowns are doing to businesses.
Automakers in Aurangabad, which had barely resumed operations, had to shut shop again as rise in COVID-19 cases forced authorities to impose a lockdown.
Similarly, Noida-based companies could now face production losses as state authorities have not announced any relaxations yet.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 05:26 pm