Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Start-stop-start localised lockdowns delaying recovery

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what start-stop localised lockdowns are doing to businesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Automakers in Aurangabad, which had barely resumed operations, had to shut shop again as rise in COVID-19 cases forced authorities to impose a lockdown.

Similarly, Noida-based companies could now face production losses as state authorities have not announced any relaxations yet.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #Business #India #video

