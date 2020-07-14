Business Insight | RIL's 43rd AGM on July 15: What to expect?

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what to expect from the upcoming AGM.
Reliance Industries will host its 43rd Annual General Meeting at 2 pm on July 15
In a first, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will address RIL's over 100,000 shareholders through a brand-new virtual platform that enables simultaneous login from 500 locations.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 07:21 pm