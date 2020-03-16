App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | RBI press meet in 3 minutes

Watch Moneycontrol's Gaurav Choudhary decode measures announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at his media address on March 16.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this video Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury shares insights into Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das' media address on March 16.

Das spoke about Yes Bank restructuring plan while assuring depositors that their money is safe.

Das also listed out efforts on to counter the impact of coronavirus in the Indian economy and liquidity enhancement measures that the RBI plans to undertake in the coming months.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #RBI #video #Yes Bank

