Business Insight | RBI press meet in 3 minutes

In this video Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury shares insights into Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das' media address on March 16.

Das spoke about Yes Bank restructuring plan while assuring depositors that their money is safe.

Das also listed out efforts on to counter the impact of coronavirus in the Indian economy and liquidity enhancement measures that the RBI plans to undertake in the coming months.

