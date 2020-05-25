Business Insight | Here's when promoter pledged share should not raise an alarm

Experts suggest that if the management, governance, and fundamentals of a company are strong, then rise in promoter pledge may not raise an alarm.
Amid weak global cues and outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, promoters and financial institutions have been cautious in pledging their share for raising funds. Experts suggest that if the management, governance, and fundamentals of a company are strong, then rise in promoter pledge may not raise an alarm.
Find out what investors should do.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 25, 2020 08:32 pm