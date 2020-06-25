Business Insight | PPE kits get 70% cheaper as India ramps up production

India is now the second largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

According to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), production of PPE kits has reached 8 lakh units per day in the country.

However, supply has overshot demand, leading to the prices of PPE kits falling 70 percent.

Now, manufacturers want the government to open up export of PPEs.

AEPC said domestic exporters are estimating business of $60 billion over the next five years.

Watch the video to know how PPE kits became cheap.