you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | PPE kits get 70% cheaper as India ramps up production

AEPC said domestic exporters are estimating business of $60 billion over the next five years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is now the second largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

According to the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), production of PPE kits has reached 8 lakh units per day in the country.

However, supply has overshot demand, leading to the prices of PPE kits falling 70 percent.

Now, manufacturers want the government to open up export of PPEs.

AEPC said domestic exporters are estimating business of $60 billion over the next five years.

Watch the video to know how PPE kits became cheap.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:31 pm

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

Coronavirus outbreak: India registers sharpest single-day spike of nearly 17,000 new cases

Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO Paul Hudson seeks to reduce costs

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

