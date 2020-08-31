172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-pm-modi-urges-startups-to-be-vocal-for-local-toys-5779421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | PM Modi urges startups to be 'vocal for local toys'

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how the government is giving a push to its Atmnairbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the toy and gaming segment.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian government is working on a plan to promote traditional locally manufactured toys, and might even begin quality control for imported toys from September 1.

The move comes amid the government's Atmnairbhar Bharat Abhiyan, or push for self-reliance of the Indian economy.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how the government is giving a push to its Atmnairbhar Bharat Abhiyan in the toy and gaming segment.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 07:58 pm

