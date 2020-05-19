App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Opportunity for India Inc – Reset of globalisation

For this though, there is a need to analyse China's bilateral trade with other countries that may now decide to diversify imports from China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, crisis may present countries that are re-framing trade policies a multi-decade opportunity to reset global supply chains. For this though, there is a need to analyse China's bilateral trade with other countries that may now decide to diversify imports from China.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on May 19, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #China #globalisation #India #supply chains #trade

