Business Insight | Maharashtra govt reduces stamp duty to boost stagnant realty market

To boost the stagnant real estate market hit by COVID-19, the Maharashtra government, on August 26, decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020.

Real estate developers had been asking for a reduction in stamp duty following the lockdown to encourage homebuyers to purchase properties during the pandemic.

