Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Maharashtra govt reduces stamp duty to boost stagnant realty market

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what will be the impact of the decision on demand.

Moneycontrol News

To boost the stagnant real estate market hit by COVID-19, the Maharashtra government, on August 26, decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5 percent to 2 percent until December 31, 2020.

Real estate developers had been asking for a reduction in stamp duty following the lockdown to encourage homebuyers to purchase properties during the pandemic.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what will be the impact of the decision on demand.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 05:10 pm

