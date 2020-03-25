Business Insight | Is India Heading Towards Economic Recession amid coronavirus pandemic?

Let's take a look at the factors that could trigger inflation and what challenges will be faced by policymakers.
The International Monetary Fund warns that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a recession in 2020 as bad as the global financial crisis, according to a Monday statement. So is India heading towards an economic recession?In this edition of Business Insight, let's take a look at the factors that could trigger inflation and what challenges will be faced by policymakers. Also, find the worst the four “negative growth” periods in India since independence.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 25, 2020 08:26 pm