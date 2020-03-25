App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Is India Heading Towards Economic Recession amid coronavirus pandemic?

Let's take a look at the factors that could trigger inflation and what challenges will be faced by policymakers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund warns that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a recession in 2020 as bad as the global financial crisis, according to a Monday statement. So is India heading towards an economic recession?

In this edition of Business Insight, let's take a look at the factors that could trigger inflation and what challenges will be faced by policymakers. Also, find the worst the four “negative growth” periods in India since independence.


First Published on Mar 25, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #21 day lockdown #business insight #economic recession #global recession #IMF #nation wide lockdown #video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.