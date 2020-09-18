172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-hdfc-bank-faces-class-action-suits-brought-by-3-us-based-law-firms-5858821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | HDFC Bank faces class action suits brought by 3 US-based law firms

In this edition of Business Insight, find out which firms have initiated the lawsuits and the details about the allegations against the bank.

Moneycontrol News

Three US-based law firms have filed class action lawsuits against private lender HDFC Bank for allegedly engaging in false or "misleading" statements regarding its business, operational and compliance policies, and for its failure to inform investors about the bank's improper internal controls on vehicle loans.

The lawsuits have been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out which firms have initiated the lawsuits and the details about the allegations against the bank.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 10:32 pm

tags #business insight #HDFC Bank #Special Videos #videos

