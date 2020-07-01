Business Insight | Government panel to probe data practices of banned Chinese apps

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what led to this probe and the reasons behind the ban.
Chinese apps, including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat, have been banned by the government.
The companies have agreed to cooperate with the government officials in the investigation that will reportedly be carried out by a top-level government panel.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:36 pm