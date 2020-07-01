App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Government panel to probe data practices of banned Chinese apps

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what led to this probe and the reasons behind the ban.

Chinese apps, including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat, have been banned by the government.

The companies have agreed to cooperate with the government officials in the investigation that will reportedly be carried out by a top-level government panel.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what led to this probe and the reasons behind the ban.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #app ban #indo china tensions #Tik Tok #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.