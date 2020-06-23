Business Insight | Gold price nears Rs 50,000 per 10 gram, but will it continue to rise?

Gold prices are closing in on the Rs 50,000 per 10 gram-mark. Nearly 20 percent of the 51 central banks told World Gold Council they will add gold reserves in 2020 touting gold's performance in the times of crisis and low to negative interest rates for the foreseeable future as investment rationale.

Rising month-on-month inflows into Gold ETFs are also strengthening gold.

Watch the video to know more about the outlook of the precious metal.