Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | e-Pharma retail becomes new battleground for giants like Amazon, RIL, Flipkart

In this edition of Business Insight, find out how e-commerce giants might now be ready to compete in the e-pharma space

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce giant Amazon has rolled out an online pharmacy service, starting with Bengaluru, as the sector sees traction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online pharmacies have seen orders spike as much as 50 percent during the last three months as people stayed at home due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Business #business insight #video

