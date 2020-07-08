Business Insight | Centre to announce SOPs to resume shooting of films

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the government will soon announce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to resume shooting of films in India.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'FICCI FRAMES 2020, a convention on the business of entertainment, Javadekar said the Centre is set to provide incentives to restart film-making.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the Centre has said about the upcoming guidelines.