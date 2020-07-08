App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Centre to announce SOPs to resume shooting of films

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the Centre has said about the upcoming guidelines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the government will soon announce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to resume shooting of films in India.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'FICCI FRAMES 2020, a convention on the business of entertainment, Javadekar said the Centre is set to provide incentives to restart film-making.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:41 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #Covid-19 #films #India #standard operating procedure (SOPs) #video

