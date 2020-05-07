Business Insight | All you need to know about the world's largest repatriation exercise

Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more about it.
India will launch the Vande Bharat Mission later today, with Air India flights ferrying out passengers stranded in India. On the return journey, these flights will bring back Indians, stuck overseas. The first Air India flight will take off from Delhi at 11.15 pm, on May 7, to Singapore.
Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more about the World's largest repatriation exercise.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 7, 2020 07:42 pm