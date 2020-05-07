Business Insight | All you need to know about the world's largest repatriation exercise

India will launch the Vande Bharat Mission later today, with Air India flights ferrying out passengers stranded in India. On the return journey, these flights will bring back Indians, stuck overseas. The first Air India flight will take off from Delhi at 11.15 pm, on May 7, to Singapore.

Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more about the World's largest repatriation exercise.

