you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget in a minute: What is Outcome Budget?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains all you need to know about the Outcome Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Outcome Budget measures the development outcome of all government's development programmes.

All the ministries submit their Outcome Budget to the Finance Ministry which compiles them. The ministries detail the results of the projects carried out with the money allocated to them in the previous budget.



Watch the video to know all about Budget 2019.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Explained #Economy #India #video

