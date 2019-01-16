Budget in a minute: What is non-tax revenue?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains all you need to know about non-tax revenue and major sources of government for such proceeds.
Non-Tax Revenue is the recurring income earned by the government from sources other than taxes.
