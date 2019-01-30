Budget in a minute: What is cut motion?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains everything you need to know about cut motion.
Cut motion is a power given to Lok Sabha members to oppose a demand discussed by the government in the Financial Bill. If a cut motion is adopted by Parliament and the government does not have the numbers, it is obliged to resign as per rules of the Lok Sabha.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:30 pm