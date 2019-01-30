App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:36 PM IST

Budget in a minute: What is cut motion?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains everything you need to know about cut motion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cut motion is a power given to Lok Sabha members to oppose a demand discussed by the government in the Financial Bill. If a cut motion is adopted by Parliament and the government does not have the numbers, it is obliged to resign as per rules of the Lok Sabha.

Watch the video for more

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Explained #Business #Economy #India #video

