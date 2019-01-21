App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget in a minute: What does Appropriation Bill facilitate?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains all you need to know about the Appropriation Bill.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Appropriation Bill is a Money Bill which allows the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The government tables an Appropriation Bill after the budget is presented.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains all you need to know about the Appropriation Bill.

Watch the video to know all about Budget 2019.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Explained #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.