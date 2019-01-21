Budget in a minute: What does Appropriation Bill facilitate?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains all you need to know about the Appropriation Bill.
The Appropriation Bill is a Money Bill which allows the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India.
The government tables an Appropriation Bill after the budget is presented.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 01:03 pm