Budget in a Minute: What comprises Economic Survey?

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains all you need to know about the Economic Survey.
The Economic Survey gives a detailed look at the state of the economy over the past 12 months.
It is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser and presented by the finance ministry before the Budget is introduced.
Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains all you need to know about the Economic Survey.
Watch the video to know all about Budget 2019.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:30 pm