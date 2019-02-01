Budget day live 2019 | Economy and Markets

Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan and Editor, Santosh Nair discuss how this government's last Budget will affect the economy and the market sentiment.
B-Day is finally here and all eyes are on the interim Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal, and his presentation the Interim Budget 2019. In our pre-budget series on Moneycontrol we got you expert voices on the expectations from the budget.In this video, Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan and Editor, Santosh Nair discuss how this government's last Budget will affect the economy and the market sentiment.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:00 am