Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget day live 2019 | Economy and Markets

Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan and Editor, Santosh Nair discuss how this government's last Budget will affect the economy and the market sentiment.

Moneycontrol News
B-Day is finally here and all eyes are on the interim Finance Minister, Piyush Goyal, and his presentation the Interim Budget 2019. In our pre-budget series on Moneycontrol we got you expert voices on the expectations from the budget.

In this video, Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan and Editor, Santosh Nair discuss how this government's last Budget will affect the economy and the market sentiment.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:00 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.