Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Govt is banking on LIC IPO, disinvestment to resolve fiscal slippage

To decode the key announcements from the Budget 2020 we have a panel of experts comprising Amit Singhania, Divya Baweja and Gaurav Choudhury joining Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the budget speech on February 1 and to decode the key announcements we have a panel of experts comprising Amit Singhania (Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas),  Divya Baweja (Head Personal Tax, Deloitte) and Gaurav Choudhury (Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol) joining Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra.

The panel discuss how the government's fiscal slippage extending to a second successive year isn't good news for the economy. They also answer questions about the new income tax regime and whether there is any benefit for senior citizens.

Watch the video for more. 

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman

