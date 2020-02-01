Budget 2020: Govt is banking on LIC IPO, disinvestment to resolve fiscal slippage

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the budget speech on February 1 and to decode the key announcements we have a panel of experts comprising Amit Singhania (Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas), Divya Baweja (Head Personal Tax, Deloitte) and Gaurav Choudhury (Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol) joining Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra.

The panel discuss how the government's fiscal slippage extending to a second successive year isn't good news for the economy. They also answer questions about the new income tax regime and whether there is any benefit for senior citizens.