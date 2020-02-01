Budget 2020: Govt's LIC IPO decision may not be the best thing for markets

To decode the key announcements from the Budget 2020 we have a panel of experts comprising Mr. Amit Singhania, Mr. Divya Baweja and Gaurav Choudhury joining Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the budget speech on February 1 and to decode the key announcements we have a panel of experts comprising Amit Singhania (Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas), Divya Baweja (Head Personal Tax, Deloitte) and Gaurav Choudhury (Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol) joining Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra.
The panel speak about how the Finance Minister is trying to encourage people to spend rather than save with a rejig in the personal income tax regime. They also discuss how the government’s bold move to go ahead with the LIC IPO may not be the best thing for the market.Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.