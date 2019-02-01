App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Will PM Modi appease voters with this pre-election budget?

Deputy executive editor Gaurav Choudhury talks to author and journalist Rashid Kidwai to discuss these issues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Should we expect some populist measures in today’s budget speech by interim finance minister Piyush Goyal? Coming in an election year will this budget be looking to appease voters?

Agrarian distress is sure to be one of the central issues in the general election. So it will not be surprising to see the government trying to please farmers in the budget. Will there be a farm income support scheme as widely anticipated? Will Goyal also tackle the jobs crisis with some big-ticket announcement?

Deputy executive editor Gaurav Choudhury talks to author and journalist Rashid Kidwai to discuss these issues.

Watch the video for more

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:21 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.