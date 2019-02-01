Budget 2019: Will PM Modi appease voters with this pre-election budget?

Should we expect some populist measures in today’s budget speech by interim finance minister Piyush Goyal? Coming in an election year will this budget be looking to appease voters?

Agrarian distress is sure to be one of the central issues in the general election. So it will not be surprising to see the government trying to please farmers in the budget. Will there be a farm income support scheme as widely anticipated? Will Goyal also tackle the jobs crisis with some big-ticket announcement?

Deputy executive editor Gaurav Choudhury talks to author and journalist Rashid Kidwai to discuss these issues.