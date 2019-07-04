Budget 2019: When finance ministers channeled their inner poets

Finance Ministers have often resorted to quoting great poets and writers to spice up the Budget speech.
Budget speeches are a long drawn out affair, sometimes lasting for even more than two hours.
In this situation, finance ministers have often resorted to quoting great poets and writers to spice up the speech.Here are some of our favourite quotes from the previous budgets used by our finance ministers.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 07:14 pm