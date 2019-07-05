Budget 2019: What are the opportunities investors can look at?

Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair chats with Shiv Diwan Co-Head, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities to find out how Budget 2019 impacted the markets
Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to allocate Rs 70,000 crore for PSU Bank recapitalisation and will take steps to revive the NBFC sector.
The FM also asked SEBI to consider raising the minimum public shareholding to 35% from the earlier 25%.How will this and other announcements in Budget 2019 impact the markets? Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair chats with Shiv Diwan Co-Head, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities to find out.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 05:52 pm