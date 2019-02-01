Budget 2019 | Post Budget Analysis with Gaurav Kapur

Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan gets in conversation with Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at IndusInd Bank, Gaurav Kapur to discuss the implications of this Budget on the economy.
Modi government announced its final budget before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP announced a number of populist measures to tackle their fading clout.Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan gets in conversation with Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at IndusInd Bank, Gaurav Kapur to discuss the implications of this Budget on the economy.
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:27 pm