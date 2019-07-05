App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Little to cheer for individual taxpayers

The super-rich will feel the pinch with increase in surcharge for those earning between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

With no announcements on increasing tax exemptions or the investment limits under Section 80 C, there was little to cheer for the middle and salaried class in Budget 2019.

The super-rich will feel the pinch with increase in surcharge for those earning between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Sakshi Batra chats with Poorva Prakash, Senior Director, Delloitte to find out how does life change for the common man post the Union Budget 2019

