you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:49 PM IST

Budget 2019: Socio-economic development, piped water and much more; listen to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech

Presenting her first Budget, Sitharaman dug deep into government coffers to lay down an ambitious socio-economic plan that promised, among others, piped water to every household by 2024

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the maiden budget of Modi 2.0 government on July 5.

Presenting her first Budget, Sitharaman dug deep into government coffers to lay down an ambitious socio-economic plan.

She also pressed the accelerator on fiscal consolidation, lowering the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 percent of GDP, from an already upwardly revised 3.4 percent pegged in the Interim Budget on February 1.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #video

