Budget 2019: Socio-economic development, piped water and much more; listen to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's full speech

FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the maiden budget of Modi 2.0 government on July 5.
Presenting her first Budget, Sitharaman dug deep into government coffers to lay down an ambitious socio-economic plan.She also pressed the accelerator on fiscal consolidation, lowering the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 percent of GDP, from an already upwardly revised 3.4 percent pegged in the Interim Budget on February 1.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 04:07 pm